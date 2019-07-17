Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN); Tnb Financial Has Decreased Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Stake

Tnb Financial decreased Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) stake by 47.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG)’s stock declined 8.58%. The Tnb Financial holds 72,000 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 136,131 last quarter. Capital City Bank Group Inc now has $415.61M valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 11,530 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report $0.27 EPS on July, 18 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. RECN’s profit would be $8.65M giving it 14.97 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Resources Connection, Inc.’s analysts see 35.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 71,931 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 1.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $142,091 activity. Criser Marshall M III bought $60,750 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, March 8 BENSE ALLAN G bought $18,928 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 832 shares. On Friday, March 1 Johnson Laura L bought $62,413 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.06 million for 14.71 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tnb Financial increased Ishare Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) stake by 15,897 shares to 28,495 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) stake by 14,986 shares and now owns 138,123 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) was raised too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.43 million activity. $110,590 worth of stock was sold by BOWER JOHN D on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $1.49 million was sold by MURRAY DONALD B. Shares for $821,927 were sold by DUCHENE KATE W on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Resources Connection, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

