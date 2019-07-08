Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI); Cardlytics (CDLX) Sellers Increased By 2.93% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. PEI’s profit would be $20.88M giving it 6.05 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 932,869 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 24.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 29c; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.4% Position in Pennsylvania REIT; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – PRICING, CAPACITY AND VALUATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED ON FACILITIES; MATURITY NOW IN 2023; 29/05/2018 – PREIT Executes Successful Recast of $700 million Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility; 14/05/2018 – PREIT Redefines Shopper Experience with Robust Remerchandising and Beautification of DC Powerhouse Asset – MPG

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) had an increase of 2.93% in short interest. CDLX’s SI was 1.71 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.93% from 1.66M shares previously. With 105,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s short sellers to cover CDLX’s short positions. The SI to Cardlytics Inc’s float is 13.87%. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 128,095 shares traded. Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has risen 5.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CDLX News: 10/05/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $153.0 MLN – $156.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Rev $39.3M; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics Sees 1Q Rev $29.5M-$30M; 10/05/2018 – Cardlytics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics Sees 2018 Rev $157M-$160M; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $652.94 million. It operates in two divisions, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach clients through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The company has market cap of $504.93 million. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. It currently has negative earnings. Since 2012, the firm has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Among 2 analysts covering Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment (NYSE:PEI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.