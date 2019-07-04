Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Newmont Goldcorp (NEM); Last Week SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Analysts

Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.27 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. NEM’s profit would be $221.30 million giving it 35.89 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 4.95M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018

Among 9 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Friday, February 8 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of STI in report on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 8. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 11 report. See SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Newmont Mining had 13 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of NEM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was downgraded by IBC to “Neutral”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.77 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It has a 87.49 P/E ratio. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $301,788 activity. $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald. $136,520 worth of stock was sold by Goldberg Gary J on Friday, February 1. Gottesfeld Stephen P sold 3,500 shares worth $122,605.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.65 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – SunTrust Banks Inc expected to post earnings of $1.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18