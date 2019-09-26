Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Matador Resources Company (MTDR); JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (JBFCF) Shorts Decreased By 40%

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:JBFCF) had a decrease of 40% in short interest. JBFCF’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40% from 1,000 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1 days are for JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:JBFCF)’s short sellers to cover JBFCF’s short positions. It closed at $4.26 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 43.75% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MTDR’s profit would be $31.50 million giving it 15.22 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Matador Resources Company’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 514,517 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Encompass Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 2.05M shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 205,602 shares. Connable Office accumulated 12,605 shares. Icon Advisers Com has 0.14% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 403,258 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.89% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 93,686 were accumulated by Dana Inv Advisors. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 6,100 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 723,641 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc stated it has 1.45M shares. Carlson Lp stated it has 153,300 shares. 39,640 are held by Ameritas. Stifel Finance accumulated 457,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 was made by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 3,650 shares valued at $54,933 was bought by POSNER DAVID M.. STEWART KENNETH L. also bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Hairford Matthew V. Lancaster David E bought $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $22,425 were bought by Macalik Robert T. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $120,400 was made by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Among 2 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $2600 highest and $2600 lowest target. $26’s average target is 58.15% above currents $16.44 stock price. Matador Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 7 report.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants in the Philippines and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. It offers a range of dishes and food products. It has a 31.09 P/E ratio. The firm operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Superfoods, Smashburger, Dunkin' Donuts, and 12 Hotpot names.

More recent Jollibee Foods Corporation (OTCMKTS:JBFCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jollibee Foods takes majority stake in Smashburger – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Jollibee: Stock Price Looks Cheap But It Ain’t Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jollibee Foods: Buoyant Domestic Demand And Regional Expansion Drive Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2013 was also an interesting one.