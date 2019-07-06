Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH); Calamp (CAMP)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. LNTH’s profit would be $10.48M giving it 26.59 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 158,103 shares traded. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has risen 76.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LNTH News: 21/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lantheus Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNTH); 09/05/2018 – Lantheus Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 Lantheus Presents New Data on Novel Cardiac PET Imaging Agent LMI 1195 in Development for the Diagnostic Assessment of Ischemic; 23/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – Lantheus Holdings 1Q Rev $82.6M; 12/03/2018 – LANTHEUS: AGENT SHOWS COMPARABLE MEASURE VS. PET WITH C11 HED

Calamp Corp (CAMP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 61 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 64 cut down and sold positions in Calamp Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 25.87 million shares, down from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Calamp Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 52 Increased: 44 New Position: 17.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $379.68 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 322.57 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. for 211,943 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 223,800 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 126,129 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,049 shares.

