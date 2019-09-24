Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG); Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Has 1.06 Sentiment

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 22.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. HCSG’s profit would be $20.02M giving it 22.91 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 320,985 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG)

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 35 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 33 trimmed and sold stakes in Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 24.00 million shares, down from 24.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 29 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advsrs accumulated 100 shares. Tompkins holds 0.01% or 988 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 0.01% or 40,199 shares. 96,348 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 101,162 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 620,673 shares. Granite Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 111,577 shares. Central Commercial Bank reported 125 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Wasatch Advsrs Inc reported 4.45 million shares. Next Financial Grp has 2,903 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 71,846 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 462,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 21.7 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 231,819 shares traded. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. The company has market cap of $908.24 million. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the real estate sector including REITs.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund for 391,473 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 2.31 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.74 million shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 305,541 shares.