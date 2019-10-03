Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD); Owens Corning (OC) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Owens Corning (OC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 117 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 133 reduced and sold positions in Owens Corning. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 99.47 million shares, up from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Owens Corning in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 99 Increased: 74 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report $0.27 EPS on November, 6.CSOD’s profit would be $16.38M giving it 49.54 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s analysts see -345.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 143,544 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.55 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 16.06% of its portfolio in Owens Corning for 3.80 million shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 9.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Pond Capital Lp has 5.61% invested in the company for 3.21 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 4.19% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 3.51 million shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.20M for 10.04 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Among 3 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 27.72% above currents $53.5 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Bank of America. JMP Securities maintained Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1.