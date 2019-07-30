Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR); Franklin Resources Lifted By $180.80 Million Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position

Franklin Resources Inc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 40.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 22.60M shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock rose 23.19%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 78.71M shares with $691.10M value, up from 56.11 million last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $38.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 35.28 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford is resuming production of its F-Series pickup trucks, ending assembly line shut downs at two of its most important plants this week; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 26/03/2018 – TopSpeed: VW’s Midsize Pickup Concept Could Preview A Potential Competitor For The Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, And Chevy; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 15/03/2018 – FORD TO BUILD HYBRID F-150, MUSTANG, EXPLORER, ESCAPE, BRONCO; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/04/2018 – KokomPerspective: Ford truck claiming neglect writes to ‘Lora’ for assistance; 25/04/2018 – FORD CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER BOB SHANKS COMMENTS ON BTV

Analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7 before the open.CNR’s profit would be $33.89 million giving it 5.30 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -196.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 403,041 shares traded. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. The company has market cap of $717.94 million. It operates in four divisions: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 409,373 shares to 4.61M valued at $307.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3.01M shares and now owns 18.56M shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of F in report on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform” rating. UBS maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.