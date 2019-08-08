Analysts See $0.27 EPS for CAE Inc. (CAE); Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 48 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 30 trimmed and sold holdings in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 28.33 million shares, down from 29.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 14 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter's $0.26 EPS. T_CAE's profit would be $71.88 million giving it 33.13 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, CAE Inc.'s analysts see -43.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 447,008 shares traded. CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.53 billion. It operates in three divisions: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. It has a 29.09 P/E ratio. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 943,158 shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund for 1.25 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 832,875 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 4.61 million shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Regent Investment Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 135,500 shares.

