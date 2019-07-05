Analysts See $-0.27 EPS for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD); Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 194 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 137 cut down and sold their holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. The investment managers in our database now hold: 198.10 million shares, down from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 103 Increased: 135 New Position: 59.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $11.42 billion. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $289.53 million for 9.86 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 10.52% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for 2.60 million shares. Mig Capital Llc owns 902,025 shares or 6.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has 4.89% invested in the company for 558,674 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 3.17% in the stock. Marcato Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 282,000 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by SEWARD JAMES R, worth $71,386. Shares for $24,915 were bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E. The insider BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 20,000 shares worth $138,990. Johnson-Mills Rita also bought $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Warren Denise Wilder bought $33,809. Shares for $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S on Tuesday, February 19. $52,769 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 121,186 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 308,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). & Buildings Inv Lc stated it has 3.80 million shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Yakira Mngmt has 127,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 32,633 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 573,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.56% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 48,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,877 are owned by Jane Street Llc. 66,619 were accumulated by Millennium Lc. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake.