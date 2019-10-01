Analysts See $0.27 EPS for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB); Sandler Capital Management Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Stake By $464,000

Sandler Capital Management increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 16,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 500,000 shares with $14.50M value, up from 484,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $271.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 36.91 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. BWB’s profit would be $7.78M giving it 11.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 78,112 shares traded. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 10.04% above currents $29.17 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight”.

Sandler Capital Management decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 104,363 shares to 116,116 valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 19,700 shares and now owns 10,843 shares. Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,065 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Icon Advisers accumulated 972,767 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 212,709 shares. The Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 491,200 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management Gru Inc reported 180 shares stake. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.45% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 653,083 shares. Meeder Asset holds 422,686 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 573,462 are held by Terril Brothers Inc. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Co reported 375,152 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Osborne Prns Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,010 shares. Value Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9.47 million shares or 10.62% of their US portfolio. Homrich Berg invested in 0.15% or 95,861 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 20,934 shares.