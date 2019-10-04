Analysts See $-0.27 EPS for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI); Shorts at Insperity (NSP) Raised By 9.99%

Analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report $-0.27 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, BeyondSpring Inc.’s analysts see -15.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 9,552 shares traded. BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has declined 35.04% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BYSI News: 03/04/2018 – BeyondSpring 4Q Loss/Shr 68c; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 19/03/2018 – BeyondSpring Announces Initiation of Phase 3 Clinical Development for Plinabulin for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutrop; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – BEYONDSPRING INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $30.6 MLN AT DEC. 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $40.7 MLN AT SEPT. 30, 2017; 03/04/2018 – BeyondSpring Files Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – BeyondSpring Presents Lead Asset’s Mechanism Data for Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia; 29/03/2018 – BEYONDSPRING INC BYSI.O : JONESTRADING INITIATES WITH BUY, $53.50 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 BeyondSpring Announces Initiation of Phase 3 Clinical Development for Plinabulin for Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) had an increase of 9.99% in short interest. NSP’s SI was 1.18M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.99% from 1.07M shares previously. With 312,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)’s short sellers to cover NSP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 424,944 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insperity Enhances Mid-Market Offering with People Analytics Solution – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Insperity Receives 3 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, Including People-Focused CEO of the Year – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Insperity (NSP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. The firm offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It has a 24.22 P/E ratio. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services.

