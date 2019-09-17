Analysts See $-0.27 EPS for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI); ELINX (ELNX) Shorts Increased By 300%

Analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report $-0.27 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, BeyondSpring Inc.’s analysts see -15.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 38,198 shares traded. BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has declined 35.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BYSI News: 03/04/2018 – BEYONDSPRING INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $30.6 MLN AT DEC. 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $40.7 MLN AT SEPT. 30, 2017; 03/04/2018 – BeyondSpring 4Q Loss $16.3M; 29/03/2018 – BEYONDSPRING INC BYSI.O : JONESTRADING INITIATES WITH BUY, $53.50 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – BEYONDSPRING NAMES EDWARD DONGHENG LIU AS CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ BeyondSpring Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYSI); 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – BEYONDSPRING INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.68; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 03/04/2018 – BeyondSpring Provides Operational Update and Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Beyondspring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

ELINX CORP (OTCMKTS:ELNX) had an increase of 300% in short interest. ELNX’s SI was 400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2 days are for ELINX CORP (OTCMKTS:ELNX)’s short sellers to cover ELNX’s short positions. It closed at $0.075 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CSS Alliance LLC operates as a Steel management services organization and manages manufacturing of companies. The company has market cap of $77.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $467.11 million. The firm is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. It currently has negative earnings.