Analysts See $-0.27 EPS for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI); Co-diagnostics (CODX) Shorts Lowered By 2.77%

Co-diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) had a decrease of 2.77% in short interest. CODX’s SI was 734,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.77% from 755,100 shares previously. With 225,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Co-diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s short sellers to cover CODX’s short positions. The SI to Co-diagnostics Inc’s float is 7.14%. The stock increased 5.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 169,733 shares traded. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has declined 63.11% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET; 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India; 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments

Analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report $-0.27 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, BeyondSpring Inc.’s analysts see -15.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 6,162 shares traded. BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has declined 35.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BYSI News: 03/04/2018 – BeyondSpring Files Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/03/2018 – BEYONDSPRING NAMES EDWARD DONGHENG LIU AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – BEYONDSPRING – BELIEVES HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO ADVANCE ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS IN LATE 2018 OR EARLY 2019 AND FIRST HALF OF 2019; 17/04/2018 – BeyondSpring Presents Lead Asset’s Mechanism Data for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia; 29/03/2018 – BEYONDSPRING INC BYSI.O : JONESTRADING INITIATES WITH BUY, $53.50 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – BeyondSpring Announces Initiation of Phase 3 Clinical Development for Plinabulin for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia; 25/04/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Neutropenia Clinical Trial Data on Lead Asset, Plinabulin, at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – BeyondSpring Provides Operational Update and Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – BEYONDSPRING SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO APPOINTED EDWARD DONGHENG LIU AS ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BeyondSpring Appoints Edward Dongheng Liu as Chief Financial Officer

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $423.85 million. The firm is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. It currently has negative earnings.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $18.27 million. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops DNA testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions.

