Analysts See $0.27 EPS for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA); Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 22.73% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. T_ATA’s profit would be $24.83M giving it 18.52 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s analysts see 3.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 485,709 shares traded or 204.83% up from the average. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 136.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 750,000 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.30 million shares with $69.03 million value, up from 550,000 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. The company??s products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS850 clean room conveyor for applications requiring reliability, cleanliness, and non-contact queuing; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; and LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl accumulated 76,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 30,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,744 shares. 36.54M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Thomas White International Limited invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 17.27 million shares. 1.23M are owned by Tcw Grp Incorporated. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 119,048 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.48% or 2.08 million shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 119,346 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 48,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 48.52% above currents $48.7 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6900 target in Friday, May 10 report.

