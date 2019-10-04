Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR); Johnson Outdoors Has 1.44 Sentiment

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 59 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 41 reduced and sold holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 6.43 million shares, up from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Johnson Outdoors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 35 Increased: 33 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 52.94% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. SPAR’s profit would be $9.18 million giving it 13.24 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Spartan Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 73.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 7,390 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 26/04/2018 – Dana Earns Award for Supplier Excellence from Spartan Motors; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 17/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facil; 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SPARTAN FLEET VEHICLES AND SERVICES, UNIT OF CO, ANNOUNCED HAS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY GETS INTERIM COURT ORDER; 29/03/2018 – Spartan and CRAFT Sportswear Partner to Create High-Performance Apparel Specifically Designed for Obstacle Course Racing; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.35; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q EPS 12c

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $486.37 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 40.5 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to report earnings on December, 6. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Johnson Outdoors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.59% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $583.72 million. The companyÂ’s Marine Electronics segment provides battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. holds 10.75% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. for 1.62 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 210,068 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.6% invested in the company for 18,412 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.42% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,857 shares.

