Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI); Kronos Worldwide (KRO)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. RPAI’s profit would be $55.52M giving it 11.29 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s analysts see -3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 1.73M shares traded or 69.05% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 54 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 36 sold and decreased stakes in Kronos Worldwide Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kronos Worldwide Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 120 retail operating properties representing 21.6 million square feet. It has a 43.81 P/E ratio. The Firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 49.25% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $39.40 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 412,937 shares traded or 63.98% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.