Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC); Shorts at Prologis (PLD) Raised By 5.73%

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. DOC’s profit would be $47.51M giving it 16.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Physicians Realty Trust’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 1.69M shares traded or 38.91% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) had an increase of 5.73% in short interest. PLD’s SI was 6.10M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.73% from 5.77M shares previously. With 2.77M avg volume, 2 days are for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s short sellers to cover PLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.96. About 1.56M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Capital One downgraded the shares of DOC in report on Thursday, May 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate firm organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The Firm invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. It has a 58.34 P/E ratio. The Firm conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership , directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 443,078 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 28,005 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 114,800 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Northern Corp accumulated 3.89M shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 322,689 shares. American Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 50,000 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 452,789 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 45,172 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 356,358 shares.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $51.32 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 29.76 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.