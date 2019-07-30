Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC); Qs Investors Cut Its Preferred Apt Cmntys (APTS) Holding

Qs Investors Llc decreased Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (APTS) stake by 94.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 131,026 shares as Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (APTS)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 7,100 shares with $106,000 value, down from 138,126 last quarter. Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc now has $616.52 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 242,898 shares traded. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has risen 15.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC – LEONARD SILVERSTEIN APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Nashville, Tennessee Multifamily Development; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: CEO John Williams Unexpectedly Passed Away Earlier Monday; 20/03/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Sale of Multifamily Community for Approximately $43.45 M; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Board Appoints Vice-Chmn Daniel DuPree to Succeed Williams as Chmn, CEO; 10/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of A Student Housing Community In College Station, Texas; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through its Wholly-Owned S; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities Buys Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. DOC’s profit would be $48.17 million giving it 16.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Physicians Realty Trust’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. It closed at $17.16 lastly. It is down 21.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty

Qs Investors Llc increased Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 11,178 shares to 123,731 valued at $15.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stake by 44,300 shares and now owns 44,500 shares. Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold APTS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.06 million shares or 1.23% more from 24.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,341 shares. 29,354 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 27,755 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd invested in 232,529 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0% or 239,080 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 11,011 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Moreover, Bard Assocs has 1.04% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Boston Advsr Ltd Llc has 73,534 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc has 477,045 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP holds 2,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,700 were reported by Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 192,395 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 24,883 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 17,295 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co accumulated 146,308 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 1.44 million shares. 49,910 were reported by Amg Natl Trust State Bank. Amer Assets Management Ltd owns 50,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 18,406 shares. Greenwood Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 17,587 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.06% or 1.11 million shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 17.98M shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). National Asset Mgmt reported 11,701 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 781,071 shares.

