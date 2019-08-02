Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE); Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Stake By $440,000

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 55,000 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)’s stock declined 14.05%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 765,000 shares with $6.18M value, up from 710,000 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corp now has $161.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 91,080 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces $30M Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q Rev $33M; 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 29.73% from last quarter's $0.37 EPS. NINE's profit would be $7.98 million giving it 11.62 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s analysts see -65.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 366,908 shares traded or 125.80% up from the average. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has declined 56.21% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "It's a â€œSignatureâ€ Summer for RLH Corporation – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "RLH Corporation Announces Resignation of Michael Vernon from Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "RLH Corporation Adds Frederic F. (Jake) Brace to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "RLH Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has 49,900 shares. First Washington Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 70,310 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 46,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 22,729 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Public Limited owns 2,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 24,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbia Pacific Llc holds 9.39% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 1.30 million shares. 456,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com. Adirondack Rech & Management Inc invested in 59,307 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Boston Prns invested in 0% or 148,600 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 14,600 shares. 40,245 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Wellington Gru Llp invested in 882,081 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nine Energy Service had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James.