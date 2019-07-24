Analysts See $0.26 EPS for National Research (NRC); Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Had 13 Bullish Analysts

Among 17 analysts covering Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Marvell Technology Group had 34 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRVL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, May 31 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Citigroup maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Friday, March 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $22 target. See Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform New Target: $24.0000 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. NRC’s profit would be $6.47M giving it 61.90 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, National Research Corporation’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 35,657 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 43.18% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC); 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 10.98M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 242 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 226,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 18,200 shares. Eidelman Virant invested in 1.36% or 97,000 shares. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 329,090 shares. Quantum Cap reported 12,674 shares. 180,000 were accumulated by Highland Cap Mngmt L P. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd reported 89 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 13.35 million shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.76% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 212,133 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 171,652 shares. Kingdon Management Limited Co holds 622,979 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $17.85 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 56.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.

