Analysts See $0.26 EPS for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A); Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased By $4.94 Million Its Oshkosh (OSK) Holding

Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) to report $0.26 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 39.53% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. JW_A’s profit would be $15.11 million giving it 40.97 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s analysts see -75.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 236,423 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Oshkosh Corp (OSK) stake by 15.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 65,820 shares as Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 368,531 shares with $27.69M value, down from 434,351 last quarter. Oshkosh Corp now has $5.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 398,387 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.97 million activity. Another trade for 29,200 shares valued at $2.31 million was sold by Sagehorn David M.. Jones Wilson R also sold $1.26 million worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares. The insider Nerenhausen Frank R. sold 5,000 shares worth $393,521.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Evercore. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 1. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $7900 target in Friday, May 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and learning firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals, as well as related content and services. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides a publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

