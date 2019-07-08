Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW); BONTERRA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES C (BNEFF) Shorts Raised By 30.02%

BONTERRA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had an increase of 30.02% in short interest. BNEFF’s SI was 257,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.02% from 197,900 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 34 days are for BONTERRA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)’s short sellers to cover BNEFF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.1512 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1441. About 2,700 shares traded. Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 35.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. GNW’s profit would be $130.88 million giving it 3.68 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Genworth Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 802,263 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $135.35 million. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. The firm also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold Genworth Financial, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 47.09M shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc owns 18,958 shares. Prudential reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 600,000 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md has invested 0.21% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.09% or 375,919 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Boston Advsr Limited Company has 11,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 970,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 823,572 shares. Cornerstone reported 148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation holds 185,014 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

