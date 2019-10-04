Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND); Shorts at TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA UNSPO (TEZNY) Lowered By 82.67%

TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA UNSPO (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had a decrease of 82.67% in short interest. TEZNY’s SI was 1,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 82.67% from 7,500 shares previously. With 22,300 avg volume, 0 days are for TERNA RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA UNSPO (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)’s short sellers to cover TEZNY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 4,670 shares traded. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Societa per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report $0.26 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. FND’s profit would be $25.90M giving it 45.72 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 955,212 shares traded. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has declined 18.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical FND News: 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES 9.5% TO 11.5%; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–REPAIR GARAGE 8TH FLOOR AND DRAIN – 36C24218R0071; 03/05/2018 – Floor & Decor Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 07/03/2018 Floor & Decor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FND); 05/04/2018 – Snipp Executes Its First Five-Year Hospitality Loyalty Agreement Based on a Variable Pricing Model With a Guaranteed Floor and Announces Increase to Non-Brokered Private Placement; 05/04/2018 – Snipp Executes Its First Five-Year Hospitality Loyalty Agreement Based on a Variable Pricing Model With a Guaranteed Floor and; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC FND.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00, REV VIEW $1.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Floor & Decor Holdings 1Q Net $31.9M; 24/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR SECONDARY OFFERING BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

Among 5 analysts covering Floor \u0026 Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Floor \u0026 Decor Holdings has $5100 highest and $4100 lowest target. $45.67’s average target is -3.95% below currents $47.55 stock price. Floor \u0026 Decor Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The stock of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital on Friday, April 5 to “Hold”.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It has a 41.71 P/E ratio. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

TERNA – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electrical energy transmission and dispatching sector in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.76 billion. It engages in the design, development, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of grid structures, high voltage power lines, plants and equipment, and other infrastructures for the dispatch and transmission of electricity. It has a 16.06 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production, repair, and sale of electrical and electromechanical instruments and machinery; and sale of industrial and power electrical transformers.