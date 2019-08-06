Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Envestnet, Inc. (ENV); Hersha Hospitality Trust Class Ahares OF (HT) Shorts Down By 2.51%

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. ENV’s profit would be $13.49M giving it 63.11 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Envestnet, Inc.’s analysts see 44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.64% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.63. About 469,102 shares traded or 66.65% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region

Hersha Hospitality Trust Class Ahares OF (NYSE:HT) had a decrease of 2.51% in short interest. HT’s SI was 3.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.51% from 3.80M shares previously. With 271,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Hersha Hospitality Trust Class Ahares OF (NYSE:HT)’s short sellers to cover HT’s short positions. The SI to Hersha Hospitality Trust Class Ahares OF’s float is 10.27%. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 539,962 shares traded or 84.72% up from the average. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has declined 26.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HT News: 14/03/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells Hampton Inn Fincl District for $32.4M; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST BUYS ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT HOTEL; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Hersha Hospitality; 14/03/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SELLS HAMPTON INN FINANCIAL DISTRICT; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – PURCHASE OF 150-ROOM ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT HOTEL, AN AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTEL, FOR $41.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.96 TO $2.14; 24/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE PROPERTY REVPAR GROWTH UP 1.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Hersha Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – ACQUISITION ALLOWS CO TO REPLACE A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF EBITDA FROM 2018 SALES AND REFINANCING EFFORTS; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality to Acquire Annapolis Waterfront Hotel for $41.5M

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc has $8200 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.83’s average target is 14.02% above currents $65.63 stock price. Envestnet Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 11, 2019 – Envestnet Inc (ENV) CEO Judson Bergman Sold $1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 534,278 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.04% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 47,202 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1,060 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com reported 40,223 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Scout stated it has 86,725 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,509 shares. The Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 8,008 are held by Front Barnett. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Benjamin F Edwards And Com stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Oak Ridge Limited Co holds 1.12% or 268,924 shares in its portfolio. 24,012 were reported by Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co. 3,891 were reported by Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. The company has market cap of $572.13 million. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Among 2 analysts covering Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hersha Hospitality Trust has $19 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 26.89% above currents $14.58 stock price. Hersha Hospitality Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19 target in Monday, February 25 report.