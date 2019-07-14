Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP); Bbr Partners Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Bbr Partners Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bbr Partners Llc acquired 8,184 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Bbr Partners Llc holds 141,596 shares with $11.44M value, up from 133,412 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $328.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 2,700.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. BEP’s profit would be $46.44 million giving it 34.55 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s analysts see 85.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 345,910 shares traded or 122.00% up from the average. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) has risen 1.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BEP News: 03/05/2018 Brookfield Renewable 1Q EPS 3c; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP BEP.N : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34.50; 03/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT $0.62; 03/05/2018 – Brookfield Renewable 1Q Rev $793M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Bbr Partners Llc decreased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 3,284 shares to 4,688 valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. It owns and operates 217 hydroelectric generating stations, 38 wind facilities, 4 biomass facilities, and 3 natural gas-fired plants with 10,731 megawatts of generating capacity in North America, Colombia, Brazil, and Europe. It has a 96.33 P/E ratio. The firm sells its generation output primarily to public power authorities, load-serving utilities, and industrial users.