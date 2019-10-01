Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR); Robert Half International (RHI) Shorts Down By 8.24%

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) had a decrease of 8.24% in short interest. RHI’s SI was 10.19M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.24% from 11.11 million shares previously. With 1.40M avg volume, 7 days are for Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI)’s short sellers to cover RHI’s short positions. The SI to Robert Half International Inc’s float is 8.8%. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 491,682 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. BHR’s profit would be $8.55 million giving it 9.01 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see -38.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 94,852 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $308.30 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 24.29% above currents $54.71 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 167,667 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 1,055 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 88,582 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp invested in 32,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Automobile Association accumulated 146,905 shares. Amer Bank & Trust invested in 0.19% or 10,683 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 7,711 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 9,803 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 22,848 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 481 shares. Seizert Capital Partners reported 0.81% stake. Intll Grp reported 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Glenmede Co Na invested in 0.2% or 782,917 shares. Omers Administration owns 92,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 6,625 shares or 0% of the stock.

