Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI); Rbf Capital Has Cut By $910,000 Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.13% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. ACBI’s profit would be $6.27M giving it 16.43 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 89,557 shares traded. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has declined 13.17% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ACBI News: 29/05/2018 – TPG Growth Joins First Atlantic Capital as a Significant Investor in Resource Label Group; 23/03/2018 Atlantic Capital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Bancshrs 1Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 – Atlantic Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 4.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 100,000 shares with $18.25 million value, down from 105,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $450.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 18.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD

More notable recent Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI), The Stock That Dropped 19% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACBI or NCBS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACBI or CBU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $411.94 million. The firm offers money market, time, brokered, and demand deposits; savings and NOW accounts; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management, treasury management, and depository services; electronic payments services to payroll companies and other high transaction volume clients; capital markets services; small business administration and franchise program loans; and online and mobile banking services.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.