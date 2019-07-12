Analysts See $0.26 EPS for Americold Realty Trust (COLD); Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. See Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Citigroup New Target: $70.0000 77.0000

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $64 Maintain

17/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. COLD’s profit would be $49.17 million giving it 32.89 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Americold Realty Trust’s analysts see -10.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 456,949 shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 44.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F

More notable recent Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Americold Realty Trust (COLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) Share Price Gain of 57% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.47 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 99.72 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Among 2 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Americold Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity. 129,000 shares were sold by CONWAY JOHN W, worth $6.90M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Crown Holdings, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.77M shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 171,741 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia owns 26,300 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr accumulated 6,618 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 96,943 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 183,645 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.11% or 4,134 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Management L L P Nc holds 108,872 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3,769 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. First Personal Fin holds 577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 202,532 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 24,546 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 9,504 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 398,341 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.37 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.