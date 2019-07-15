Analysts See $0.25 EPS for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX); Freds (FRED) SI Decreased By 4.83%

Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 67.95% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. USX’s profit would be $12.15M giving it 4.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 310,826 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Freds Inc (NASDAQ:FRED) had a decrease of 4.83% in short interest. FRED’s SI was 3.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.83% from 4.03M shares previously. With 239,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Freds Inc (NASDAQ:FRED)’s short sellers to cover FRED’s short positions. The SI to Freds Inc’s float is 17.47%. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $0.42. About 195,417 shares traded. Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) has declined 68.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRED News: 11/05/2018 – Re Advisers Corporation Exits Position in Fred’s; 22/05/2018 – FRED’S – NEW APPOINTMENTS ARE IN CONNECTION WITH RETIREMENT OF MIKE MCMILLAN, PETER BOCIAN AND NEELI BENDAPUDI; 27/04/2018 – FRED’S – AFTER CO WAS UNABLE TO BUY SOME ASSETS FROM RITE AID & FOLLOWING END OF FISCAL 2017 FISCAL, “TIMING WAS RIGHT” FOR BLOOM TO STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – FRED’S – MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON EXPENSE SIDE OF BUSINESS, IDENTIFIED $30-$40 MLN IN OPERATING COST REDUCTIONS FOR FY 2018; 27/04/2018 – FRED’S, NAMES JOSEPH ANTO INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – Fred’s: Anto Succeeds Michael K. Bloom; 18/04/2018 FRED’S INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 22/05/2018 – Fred’s, Inc. Announces Appointment of Dana Goldsmith Needleman and Thomas Zacharias to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $210.49 million. It operates in two divisions, Truckload and Brokerage. It has a 6.15 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment offers asset truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services.

More notable recent U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Xpress -3% after cutting guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Underlying Demand Doesn’t Support ‘Relief Rally’ In Trucking Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tower International Jumps Following Acquisition News; US Xpress Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company has market cap of $14.80 million. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores.