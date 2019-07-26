Analysts See $0.25 EPS for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD); Lawson Products Has 1.42 Sentiment

Lawson Products Inc (LAWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 27 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 19 sold and decreased holdings in Lawson Products Inc. The funds in our database reported: 7.70 million shares, up from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lawson Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 17 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. NOMD’s profit would be $48.62M giving it 22.57 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Nomad Foods Limited’s analysts see -46.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 947,257 shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has risen 24.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NOMD News: 29/05/2018 – Nomad Foods at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – Nomad Foods 1Q EPS EUR0.36; 10/05/2018 – Nomad Foods 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR103M; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD FOODS LTD QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.6%; 10/05/2018 – Nomad Foods 1Q Rev EUR539.2M; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.1% Position in Nomad Foods; 22/03/2018 NOMAD FOODS 4Q ADJ. EPS EU0.27, EST. EU0.25; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Management LP Exits Position in Nomad Foods; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD FOODS LTD – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 4.7% TO EUR 508 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Completes Acquisition Of Goodfella’s Pizza

Among 2 analysts covering Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NOMD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It has a 22.41 P/E ratio. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and activities marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $370.69 million. The companyÂ’s products include fastening systems, specialty chemicals, fluid power products, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It has a 42.17 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, gas and oil, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.27 million activity.

