Analysts See $0.25 EPS for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC); Aquantia (AQ) Shorts Decreased By 3.03%

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) had a decrease of 3.03% in short interest. AQ’s SI was 1.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.03% from 1.41 million shares previously. With 810,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ)’s short sellers to cover AQ’s short positions. The SI to Aquantia Corp’s float is 6.31%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 129,638 shares traded. Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) has risen 1.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AQ News: 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP SAYS ON APRIL 6, RAMIN SHIRANI NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aquantia Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AQ); 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia Sees 2Q Rev $29M-$31M; 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH SHIRANI’S RESIGNATION, BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Ion Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Aquantia Corp

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $0.25 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NSSC’s profit would be $4.62M giving it 31.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 47.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 102,653 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company has market cap of $586.39 million. The firm offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. It has a 52.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

