Analysts See $0.25 EPS for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD); Cls Investments Cut By $721,752 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake

Cls Investments Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 33.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,538 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 7,085 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 10,623 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $113.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $233.01. About 731,316 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. MOD’s profit would be $12.69M giving it 11.31 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Modine Manufacturing Company’s analysts see -19.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 53,256 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Among 2 analysts covering Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Modine Manufacturing has $1300 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 8.31% above currents $11.31 stock price. Modine Manufacturing had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Modine Manufacturing Company shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23,844 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 3,856 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 32,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 155,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Kennedy Management holds 0.09% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 254,548 shares. Shell Asset owns 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 31,024 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 28,545 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 48,895 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Inc Ma invested in 894,917 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 201,957 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 381 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advisors. First Mercantile Tru owns 7,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 34,189 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $573.95 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.60 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 433,184 shares to 1.87 million valued at $54.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IPAC) stake by 9,887 shares and now owns 20,727 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.