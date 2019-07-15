Analysts See $0.25 EPS for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU); Capital World Investors Decreased Sysco (SYY) Position By $53.79 Million

Analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. MDU’s profit would be $49.53M giving it 25.93 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, MDU Resources Group, Inc.’s analysts see 19.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 165,932 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC

Capital World Investors decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors sold 815,000 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Capital World Investors holds 18.05M shares with $1.21B value, down from 18.87 million last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 846,295 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity. SPARBY DAVID M bought $63,000 worth of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) on Friday, May 17.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MDU Resources Group, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Communications has 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Petrus Trust Communication Lta reported 0.04% stake. Prudential Plc reported 14,900 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 12,581 shares. Icon Advisers owns 45,300 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 244,267 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 69,093 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 1,688 shares. 34,546 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Aperio Gru Limited has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 34,000 shares. First Merchants invested 0.19% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr stated it has 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). John G Ullman & Associate holds 393,471 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. 60,156 shares were sold by Libby Russell T., worth $3.81 million on Thursday, January 31. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 17.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.