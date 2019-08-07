Analysts See $-0.25 EPS for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT); AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 67.53% from last quarter’s $-0.77 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -32.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 52,025 shares traded. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSDT News: 15/05/2018 – HELIUS MEDICAL – IF CO FAILS TO OBTAIN FDA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF PONS DEVICE BY DEC 31, 2021 CO WILL BE IN BREACH OF CRADA IF TERMINATION DATE IS NOT EXTENDED; 15/05/2018 – HELIUS MEDICAL- LOSS OF CO’S ABILITY TO EXCLUSIVELY MARKET AND SELL THE PONS TREATMENT WOULD HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – IF CO FAILS TO ENSURE COMMERCIALIZATION OF PONS TREATMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR U.S. GOVERNMENT BY DEC. 31, 2021, CO MAY FORFEIT RIGHT TO PURSUE COMMERCIALIZATION

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, April 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Needham. See AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) latest ratings:

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $37 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 156,085 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 3,158 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd owns 288,249 shares. 19,371 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 16,378 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd has 7,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc holds 0.01% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 2,794 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 120,336 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 0.01% or 15,700 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 465 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 72,843 shares.

