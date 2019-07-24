Analysts See $0.25 EPS for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR); Pinebridge Investments LP Raised By $3.49 Million Its Hartford Finl Svcs Group Com (HIG) Holding

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. CYBR’s profit would be $9.40 million giving it 144.67 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.51% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.67. About 744,417 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (HIG) stake by 31.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 71,155 shares as Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (HIG)’s stock rose 8.62%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 299,188 shares with $14.88 million value, up from 228,033 last quarter. Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc Com now has $20.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 848,806 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.2% stake. Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 134,007 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability holds 0% or 434 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 19,509 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 69,933 shares. Globeflex LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 65,434 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,000 shares. Heartland Inc reported 0.03% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 750 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 63,011 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,234 shares. Sit Invest Assocs reported 231,300 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc reported 9,000 shares stake.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How A British Fintech Startup Is Leveraging AI For Real Estate Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Depositary Shs Non-Cum Red Pfd Registered Sh declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 99.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.