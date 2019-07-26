Analysts See $0.25 EPS for Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS); Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 212.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. SBS’s profit would be $172.93 million giving it 13.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 1.15M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 60 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 42 sold and reduced positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. The active investment managers in our database now own: 46.79 million shares, up from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Atara Biotherapeutics in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 31 Increased: 45 New Position: 15.

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Deluxe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pure Storage Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Ascent Capital Group Shares Climb – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Unum Group (UNM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS) on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SBS Belgium to Televise Raw® and SmackDown® – Business Wire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in the state of SÃ£o Paulo. The company has market cap of $9.59 billion. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided water services through 8.7 million water connections to approximately 24.7 million people; and sewage services through 7.1 million sewage connections to approximately 21.2 million people, as well as operated 73,015 kilometers of water pipes and water transmission lines, and 50,097 kilometers of sewer lines.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $686.00 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Has Slumped in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 452,994 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $1.34 million activity.