Analysts See $0.25 EPS for CM Finance Inc. (CMFN); Great Western Bancorporation (GWB) Sentiment Is 1.47

Great Western Bancorporation Inc (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 100 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 68 decreased and sold their positions in Great Western Bancorporation Inc. The funds in our database now have: 55.98 million shares, down from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Great Western Bancorporation Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report $0.25 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 59.68% from last quarter's $0.62 EPS. CMFN's profit would be $3.40M giving it 7.22 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, CM Finance Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 3,619 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $46.60M for 9.59 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 112,483 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.