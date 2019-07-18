Analysts See $0.25 EPS for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI); Saturna Capital Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Holding

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 127.27% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. CZWI’s profit would be $2.82M giving it 10.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 47.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 101,038 shares traded or 1047.38% up from the average. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has declined 21.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI)

Saturna Capital Corp increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 23.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 1,931 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 10,189 shares with $1.96M value, up from 8,258 last quarter. Home Depot now has $237.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 2.32M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,582 shares to 429,078 valued at $34.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,080 shares and now owns 482,049 shares. Harris (NYSE:HRS) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $218 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Serv accumulated 1.15M shares. 2,175 are owned by Horan Capital Mngmt. Ancora Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.52% or 65,670 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,065 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd reported 10,279 shares. Texas Financial Bank Tx stated it has 3,997 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 0.29% stake. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 39,746 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Com owns 33,277 shares. Orleans Mngmt La stated it has 26,300 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Co stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Twin Capital Inc has 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 57,295 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Co invested in 51,044 shares or 1.79% of the stock. 11,633 are owned by Pitcairn. Penobscot Mgmt Co Inc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.08 million shares or 3.78% less from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 107,600 shares. Bluecrest Capital reported 13,760 shares stake. Fj Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.13% or 919,794 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 48 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has 342,061 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc has invested 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Synovus Finance, a Georgia-based fund reported 370 shares. State Street holds 25,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 88,784 were reported by Vanguard Gru Inc. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 2,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maltese Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 659,026 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 2,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) for 10,088 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 338,388 shares.