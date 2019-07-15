Analysts See $0.25 EPS for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST); Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Shorts Lowered By 25.04%

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. CWST’s profit would be $11.81M giving it 40.81 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -2,600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 227,731 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) had a decrease of 25.04% in short interest. FBM’s SI was 185,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.04% from 247,200 shares previously. With 67,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)’s short sellers to cover FBM’s short positions. The SI to Foundation Building Materials Inc’s float is 1.06%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 72,784 shares traded. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has risen 12.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBM News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Foundation Building Materials Holdings Company Llc’s Proposed Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – Foundation Building Matls 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $536.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 11.9%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Foundation Building Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBM); 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 09/05/2018 – Foundation Building Matls 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC – ACTIVELY EXPLORING REFINANCING OF ITS $575.0 MILLION 8.25% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $35.0M, EST. $34.4M; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC – EXPECTS GENERATION OF CASH FLOW TO IMPROVE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Foundation Building Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 208.21 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Natixis Advisors L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 120,226 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 28,508 shares. 2.07M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 230,434 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Driehaus Capital has invested 0.27% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 8,421 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,522 shares. Tygh Cap reported 2.08% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 111,984 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability owns 1.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 204,625 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 101,380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 3.15 million shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Casella Waste Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $35 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral”.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $749.71 million. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. It currently has negative earnings. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

