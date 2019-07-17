Analysts See $0.25 EPS for BankFinancial (BFIN); Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 285,874 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 3.79M shares with $203.65 million value, down from 4.08 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $195.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Analysts expect BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. BFIN’s profit would be $3.88M giving it 13.77 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, BankFinancial Corporation’s analysts see 13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 10,894 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 100,000 shares to 100,212 valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) stake by 24,000 shares and now owns 43,487 shares. Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) was raised too.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Rosenblatt.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 340,587 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 58,764 shares. Conning reported 60,696 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 1.04M shares. Aspen Investment Management holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,097 shares. Dupont Capital stated it has 79,677 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc has 174,920 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Caxton Assoc Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,346 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 455,947 shares. Caprock Grp reported 64,564 shares stake. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or accumulated 7,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Haverford Financial Services holds 139,229 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 25,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding firm for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking services and products in Illinois. The company has market cap of $213.68 million. The firm accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit.