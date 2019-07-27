Analysts See $0.24 EPS for ZTO Express (Cayman Inc); Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Chemtrade Logistics (TSE:CHE.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chemtrade Logistics had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Friday, February 15. IBC maintained the shares of CHE.UN in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. See Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $11.5 Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Analysts expect ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. ZTO’s profit would be $188.52 million giving it 20.52 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, ZTO Express’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 1.30 million shares traded. ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 202,943 shares traded. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 26, 2019 – Simplex Trading, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial, iShares Russell 2000, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR S&P 500, The Walt Disney Co – GuruFocus.com” on July 26, 2019. Also Theglobeandmail.com published the news titled: “Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE-UN-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” on November 15, 2017. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Valence Group Advises Canexus on Its Sale to Chemtrade – Business Wire” with publication date: December 15, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $949.11 million. The Company’s Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, and sodium bisulphite. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers industrial services, such as processing by-products and waste streams.