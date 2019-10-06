Analysts See $-0.24 EPS for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB); Etrade Financial (ETFC) Sellers Increased By 8.24% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $-0.24 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 4.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 666,780 shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has declined 15.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.68% the S&P500.

Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) had an increase of 8.24% in short interest. ETFC’s SI was 3.95 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.24% from 3.65M shares previously. With 2.30 million avg volume, 2 days are for Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s short sellers to cover ETFC’s short positions. The SI to Etrade Financial Corporation’s float is 1.61%. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 7.00 million shares traded or 108.96% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction

Among 8 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $3700 lowest target. $51.80’s average target is 42.31% above currents $36.4 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 16 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, July 19. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $5500 target. Raymond James maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $57 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 3 to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 149 reduced holdings.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The Company’s enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

