Analysts See $-0.24 EPS for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM); First Solar (FSLR)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

First Solar Inc (FSLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 141 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 103 reduced and sold their stock positions in First Solar Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 61.30 million shares, up from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Solar Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 81 Increased: 90 New Position: 51.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 5.62% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. for 6,929 shares. Electron Capital Partners Llc owns 809,163 shares or 5.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 3.79% invested in the company for 1.64 million shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.7% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 148,866 shares.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 869,765 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY

