Analysts See $-0.24 EPS for Rapid7, Inc. (RPD); Truenorth Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake

Truenorth Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 698.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 32,003 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Truenorth Inc holds 36,583 shares with $1.97M value, up from 4,580 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $217.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 10.74M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Rapid7, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 487,616 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 73.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 13/03/2018 Rapid7 Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rapid7 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPD); 30/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.3% Position in Rapid7; 14/05/2018 – Rapid7 Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.6% Position in Rapid7; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Rev $54.5M; 17/04/2018 – Rapid7 Attacker Behavior Analytics Brings Together Machine Learning and Human Security Expertise; 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Loss/Shr 36c

Among 7 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rapid7 had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by BTIG Research. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Raymond James. Mizuho initiated Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

More notable recent Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Rapid7 Inc Up 86% This Year But No Stopping This Cybersecurity Stock – Profit Confidential” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take A Wait And See Approach With Rapid7 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rapid7 Insight Cloud Now Integrates with Amazon Web Services Security Hub – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rapid7 Helps Security and DevOps Teams Identify Misconfigurations to Further Secure Cloud Environments – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Stock Fireworks: Will the Flash Lead to an Explosion? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel remains weak after trade deal – analysts – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Truenorth Inc decreased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 2,246 shares to 10,690 valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,741 shares and now owns 6,155 shares. Ishares Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 55,052 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Washington Tru holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 76,091 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bank & Trust Of America De has 50.92 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 7.98% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hightower Lta stated it has 58,762 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 589,547 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Com has invested 2.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.25% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,000 shares. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Com reported 348,204 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 107,842 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tower Bridge stated it has 100,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 7,900 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 290,616 shares.