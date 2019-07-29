Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Park Lawn (PLC); Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 47.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Lyons Wealth Management Llc holds 6,104 shares with $721,000 value, down from 11,593 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.16. About 10.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09

Analysts expect Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. T_PLC’s profit would be $6.90 million giving it 29.47 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Park Lawn Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 20,630 shares traded. Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,261 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bell Commercial Bank stated it has 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Management Inc holds 3.45M shares. Bluestein R H And Co invested in 486,803 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Cortland Assocs Mo accumulated 6,555 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,934 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. First Long Island Limited Liability Corp invested 5.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Cap reported 11,530 shares stake. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 71,341 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Biondo Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Llp reported 104,823 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 3.91% or 840,093 shares in its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of remains in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $813.07 million. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It has a 76.67 P/E ratio. As of April 19, 2017, the firm owned and operated 34 cemeteries in Ontario and Michigan; and 17 crematoria, as well as 29 funeral homes, chapels, and planning offices in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

