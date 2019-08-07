Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Park Lawn (PLC); Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lowered Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding By $16.12 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 91.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.30M shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 213,835 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 2.52 million last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $1.03B valuation. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 1.49M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9

Analysts expect Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. T_PLC’s profit would be $6.90 million giving it 28.22 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Park Lawn Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 3,850 shares traded. Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of remains in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $778.58 million. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It has a 73.41 P/E ratio. As of April 19, 2017, the firm owned and operated 34 cemeteries in Ontario and Michigan; and 17 crematoria, as well as 29 funeral homes, chapels, and planning offices in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Among 7 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of CPE in report on Monday, July 1 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $10 target. Jefferies maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies downgraded Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Kosmos Energy Ltd stake by 2.76M shares to 8.02 million valued at $49.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 38,426 shares and now owns 51,426 shares. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) was raised too.