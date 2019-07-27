Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Park Lawn (PLC); Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (DDF) Shorts Down By 18.07%

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DDF) had a decrease of 18.07% in short interest. DDF’s SI was 80,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.07% from 98,500 shares previously. With 24,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DDF)’s short sellers to cover DDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 21,591 shares traded. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) has risen 24.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.23% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. T_PLC’s profit would be $6.90M giving it 29.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Park Lawn Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. It closed at $28.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of remains in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $808.76 million. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It has a 76.26 P/E ratio. As of April 19, 2017, the firm owned and operated 34 cemeteries in Ontario and Michigan; and 17 crematoria, as well as 29 funeral homes, chapels, and planning offices in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

