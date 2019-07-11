Analysts See $-0.24 EPS for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII); Vontobel Asset Management Increased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake

Analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $-0.24 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Oceaneering International, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 1.54 million shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 8.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 262,067 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 3.48 million shares with $190.79 million value, up from 3.21M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $67.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 6.17M shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

Among 5 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 161,902 shares. 57,120 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability. 26,350 are owned by Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 452 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 400 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 9.35M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Energ Opportunities Ltd Liability holds 97,444 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 99,872 shares. Corecommodity Management Lc holds 0.55% or 61,612 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 67,109 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The company??s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 32,970 shares to 308,032 valued at $123.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 3,319 shares and now owns 204,188 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. CFRA has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. Loop Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Services Inc reported 1,084 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.6% stake. Pacific Glob, California-based fund reported 12,025 shares. D L Carlson Inc holds 11,085 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd holds 165,375 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 126,477 shares. Kwmg Ltd has 0.68% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nuwave Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 133 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 140,778 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa owns 9,372 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 29,632 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.36% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 9,920 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com owns 8,929 shares.