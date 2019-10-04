Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW); Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increased Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake

Analysts expect Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. GNW’s profit would be $120.85 million giving it 4.41 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Genworth Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 1.38 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 54.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 14,900 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 42,328 shares with $3.28M value, up from 27,428 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $24.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 1.70M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Gained 11% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genworth Financial Announces Date of 2019 Annual Stockholders Meeting – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Genworth Financial, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And Co Inc has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 58,726 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 10,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Westchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 372,802 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 57,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3.80 million shares. The Texas-based Next Financial Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Georgia-based Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.05% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). First Manhattan has 9.01 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 65,958 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial Services has $9600 highest and $82 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 19.37% above currents $76.51 stock price. Discover Financial Services had 11 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. JMP Securities maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 5,661 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 8,008 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 9,497 shares stake. 71,005 were reported by Amica Mutual Insur. 57,439 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Skba Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 6,650 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.27% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated reported 53,506 shares. 18,744 are owned by Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Lc. Associated Banc invested in 0.56% or 132,607 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 42,328 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Burney has invested 1.83% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Nordea Invest Management accumulated 2.75 million shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 0.2% stake. Lazard Asset Lc reported 239,124 shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover Financial, Jaggaer introduce B2B payments solution – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Continued Secular Growth Story And Some Near-Term Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover appoints new CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Martin Agency and Discover Part Ways – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” with publication date: September 11, 2019.